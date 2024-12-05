Sister Jean Undeterred By Being Left Hanging By Loyola Players
The Loyola Ramblers breezed past Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday night to move to 7-0 on the season. It's early but it's looking like it could be another opportunity for the program to create some March magic. And when that happens you can bet your sweet bippy that Sister Jean will be at the center of the camera and the subject of so many cutaway shots.
And she'll have earned it because she's the only 105-year-old in the country who is actually part of a Division I team. She's putting in the work, grinding through nonconference tilts against middling MAC teams in early December, and always there to dap up the guys as they make their way to and from the locker room.
But even Jean can't shoot 100 percent from the floor. Even she gets snubbed on high-five/fist bump attempts. Which happened after Loyola ran past Eastern Michigan.
Okay, that looks bad but it also appears that most of the previous players in line did slap hands with Sister Jean. And the guys in the back who didn't were distracted. So no need for any Body Language Doctors to dig into the situation.
Still an amusing clip and one that might cause the Ramblers to have more attention to Jean-related details going forward.