Six NBA Draft Hopefuls to Watch in March Madness
The men’s NCAA tournament is the biggest stage in college basketball, and there are countless examples over the years of players parlaying their huge March showings into major paydays on NBA draft day. This year’s tournament is a fascinating one from a draft perspective with presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg trying to lead the Duke Blue Devils to a national championship, but a handful of other elite prospects, like Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, watching from home after their teams didn’t make the cut. Who are some potential March stars who could parlay that success into a bump in the eyes of NBA execs?
Tre Johnson, Texas Longhorns
Johnson willed the Longhorns into the NCAA tournament with key late-season performances against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas A&M Aggies. He’s one of the most dynamic scorers in the country, capable of taking over a game with his ability to create for himself and make tough shots. The Longhorns’ path will involve a trip to Dayton first to play the Xavier Musketeers before a potential round-of-64 date with the Illinois Fighting Illini, a game that would be heavily scouted by NBA teams given the matchup between Johnson and projected first-rounders Kasparas Jakučionis and Will Riley.
Khaman Maluach, Duke Blue Devils
Duke superstar Flagg doesn’t have much to prove this March other than to add to his legacy in Durham, but his teammates could boost their stock substantially this month. Maluach is arguably the best center in this draft class and his games will be the most heavily scouted of any college player this March thanks to this loaded Duke roster. While he has his limitations offensively, Maluach’s impact as a finisher around the rim and rim protector on the defensive end gives him a ready-made NBA role. A high-level showing in the tournament could be a boon to his draft stock.
Derik Queen, Maryland Terrapins
Queen’s elite freshman season at Maryland has played him up from potential multi-year college star into a strong contender to hear his name called in the lottery this June. A strong NCAA tournament showing could boost that stock even further. Maryland has made the second weekend of the Big Dance just once in the last two decades but feels it has the team to make a deep run this year thanks to Queen’s dominance up front and talented guards like Ja’Kobi Gillespie in the backcourt. NBA teams will be watching how colleges attempt to attack Queen defensively in space and how he approaches tournament games offensively. There’s room to climb in the back half of the lottery if Queen can make a strong last impression.
Jase Richardson, Michigan State Spartans
Richardson being inserted into the Michigan State starting lineup has coincided with the Spartans’ emergence as a clear national title contender. In nine regular-season games after entering the starting lineup, Richardson averaged nearly 17 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field, helping MSU to a stretch of seven straight Quad 1 wins that have helped propel the Spartans to a two-seed in the Big Dance. While Richardson lacks the athleticism of his father, two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion Jason Richardson, Jase Richardson’s efficiency and willingness to make the right play while buying into a system has been impressive. A big March could solidify his first round candidacy and position him as a clear one-and-done.
Alex Condon, Florida Gators
Anecdotally, every national championship team has at least one player really boost his draft stock in the process. If the Gators make a deep run to San Antonio, don’t be surprised if that guy this year is Condon, the Australian forward who has been phenomenal for Florida this season. Condon is a unique player, a late bloomer who played water polo and Australian Rules football growing up, and plays the college game with an uncommon level of physicality. His NBA fit isn’t seamless, but there’s likely room for him somewhere with his energy, rim protection and shooting flashes. Florida would love to have him back in 2025–26, but if he makes a strong case to be a first rounder this March, it might be hard to retain him.
Isaiah Evans, Duke Blue Devils
Evans is the fourth, less-talked-about potential first-rounder on Duke, putting together some explosive shooting performances off the bench for the Blue Devils but struggling to find a consistent role on the most talented roster in the country. The former five-star recruit has made an impressive 61 threes at a 43.9% clip, a torrid pace especially considering his relatively limited minutes. His shooting ability is capable of swinging a game in a hurry, and 1–2 big performances from Evans in the March spotlight could play him into more serious first round consideration. Remember Grayson Allen’s surprise outburst in the 2015 national title game against Wisconsin? Don’t be surprised if Evans delivers a similar spark to this loaded Blue Devils team.