South Carolina Will Honor Dawn Staley's Many Accomplishments With Statue on Campus
The city of Columbia, S.C., announced on Monday that they will be unveiling a statue of South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley on Wednesday on the campus.
During her 17 seasons coaching the Gamecocks thus far, she's won three NCAA titles with them, taken the team to seven Final Fours and won the SEC regular season title and tournament nine times each. As a coach, she's been named the Naismith Coach of the Year four times, AP National Coach of the Year twice and SEC Coach of the Year seven times.
Even though her time at South Carolina is likely far from being over, the community is forever grateful for the success she's achieved at the school so far.
"This tribute celebrates not only her championship legacy as a coach and player, but also her unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment, and uplifting future generations," the announcement read. "Dawn Staley’s influence continues to inspire both on and off the court, and this statue stands as a lasting symbol of excellence, resilience, and pride for Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina."
There will be a statue unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, April 30 at 4 p.m. ET at 900 Senate St. in Columbia. The statue will be located next to the university's Pastides Alumni Center.