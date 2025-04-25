South Carolina Guard MiLaysia Fulwiley Transferring to LSU
Former South Carolina Gamecocks guard MiLaysia Fulwiley announced on social media Friday that she is transferring to LSU. Fulwiley announced she was entering the transfer portal last week, and now finds her new home at another SEC powerhouse.
Fulwiley leaves the Gamecocks after two successful seasons with the team. She was part of South Carolina's 2023-24 team that went undefeated and won the national championship, as well as this past season's team that lost in the national championship game to UConn.
During the 2024-25 season, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game and was named the SEC Sixth Player of the Year. Though part of a strong South Carolina team, Fulwiley did not start any games this past season, and wanting increased playing time could have been a motivating factor in her decision to transfer.
Fulwiley now joins an LSU team that just went to the Elite Eight, but lost to UCLA. The Tigers did recently win a national championship in 2023, and Fulwiley will look to help bring the title back to Louisiana.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey appeared excited about the addition of Fulwiley, posting the following Gif on her social media Friday.