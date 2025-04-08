South Carolina Rebounds From Title Loss by Signing Star Player in Transfer Portal
Coming off the national title game on Sunday in which South Carolina lost 82-59 to UConn, Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks can claim a win after Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson announced her commitment to the program.
Latson led women's Division I college basketball this past season by scoring an average of 25.1 points per game in 29 contests. Latson led Florida State in points for 22 out of 31 games during the 2024-25 season, peaking with a 40-point performance vs. Virginia Tech in January. Latson also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Florida State lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament to LSU. Latson scored a team-high 28 points against George Mason in the first round, then 30 points in the second-round loss.
Coach Staley was understandably excited to land a star like Latson, so she made a quick post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"A birdie just flew in nest!!" Staley wrote with two rooster emojis.
Latson will reunite with one of her high school teammates Raven Johnson, who will be returning to the Gamecocks next season instead of declaring for the WNBA draft.