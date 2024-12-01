Hall of Fame St. John's Coach Lou Carnesecca Dies at Age 99
Legendary St. John's men's basketball coach Lou Carnesecca died on Saturday at the age of 99, his family told the school.
Carnesecca, also known as "Looie," led the Red Storm for a total of 24 years after going to school there himself. He had a five-season stint there from 1965–70, ending with St. John's being the NIT runner-up, before he coached the New York Nets in the American Basketball Association for three seasons. He took the Nets to the ABA Finals in his second year there.
Carnesecca returned to St. John's in 1973 and remained there through the 1991–92 season. The Red Storm reached the NCAA tournament 15 times in that span and had one Final Four appearance. St. John's also won the NIT title during the 1988–89 season.
Carnesecca had a huge lasting impact on St. John's. The school shared a video honoring the coach after the news of his death on Saturday night.
In his college coaching career, Carnesecca won National Coach of the Year twice and was named Big East Coach of the Year three times. St. John's won two Big East titles during his tenure. He finished his career with an overall 526-200 record.
Carnesecca entered the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992 when his coaching career ended, and he was later inducted to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.