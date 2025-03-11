Start Time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Title Game Is One of the Worst Things in Sports
1. With the NCAA tournament beginning next week, CBS and Turner made some announcements about their coverage of March Madness.
The broadcast teams for the most part are the same as last year with the exception being the addition of Jalen Rose as a game analyst.
Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson will call their second straight Final Four. Ernie Johnson, Adam Zucker and Adam Lefkoe will handle studio duty. The Final Four this year will air on CBS.
All of that is just fine and dandy.
But there is one aspect of the tournament that remains one of the worst things in all of sports. It was announced that once again, the national championship will tip off at 8:50 p.m. ET.
And if you’re a sports fan, you know 8:50 really means 9 p.m., if we’re lucky.
Amazingly, this is an improvement. Last year, the title game started at 9:20 pm ET. While tipping off a half hour earlier is much appreciated, it’s still nto enough.
Yes, college basketball games are shorter than a football game or a baseball game and most other sports. But the reality is a championship game on a Monday night ending between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on the East Coast is just a kick to the groin of every sports fan who will watch the game.
Given the trend of where the national championship viewership numbers have gone over the last several years, it makes sense to change the start time.
2024: 14.82 million
2023: 14.69 million
2022 17.66 million
2021: 17.08 million
2019: 19.6 million
2018: 15.96 million
2017: 22.99 million
2016: 17.75 million
2015: 28.26 million
There is no reason though, the championship game shouldn’t tip off at 8 p.m. I’d even take 8:30 p.m.
2. I say this with all seriousness: This is one of the best in-between-quarters challenges I’ve ever seen. This should be its own event. Kudos to the Sacramento Kings for coming up with the Perfect Pump Challenge.
3. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had a notable way of trying to get attention Monday to break free-agency news while other people on the set were speaking.
4. When the NCAA tournament starts next week, keep an eye out for Wofford’s first-round game so you can watch Kyler Filewich shoot free throws.
5. It’s not that MLB always seems to have issues with its uniforms, hats and other apparel. It’s that there are people who actually approve these things. The latest disaster comes in the form of these atrocious hats.
