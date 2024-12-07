Taylor University Needed Just 90 Seconds to Erupt Into Chaos for Silent Night Game
All it took was 90 seconds for utter chaos to break out during one of college basketball's best traditions: Taylor University's Silent Night game.
The game is a pre-Christmas tradition at Taylor University which dates back to the 1990s. Students and fans stay quiet until their team scores their 10th point. Then, students burst into celebration, storming the court while the referees and opposing players try to get out of the way.
On Friday, Taylor needed less than 90 seconds to get out to a 10-0 lead against Moody Bible Institute. A transition dunk from junior forward Nate Paarlberg was Taylor's 10th point of the night and ignited the mayhem.
To add to the Silent Night fun, students deck themselves out in clever costumes, normally as part of a smaller groups. This year, the Taylor University faithful didn't disappoint. A group of students at the Indiana-based university dressed as Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
They even got to hit the hardwood during a media timeout in an impromptu Caitlin Clark-off. The stadium erupted when one of the many Clarks knocked down a three, à la the real Caitlin Clark.
Plenty of other groups of students got together to show off their unique costumes, too, all adding to Friday's entertaining scene.
Taylor's lead held through the game as they routed Moody 107-59. The Trojans advanced to 26-1 all-time in Silent Night games.
In the final minutes of the game, to add to the tradition, fans sway together as they sing Silent Night, the Christmas carol that inspired one of basketball's best yearly moments.