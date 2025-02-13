College Hoops Player Nailed Incredible Christian Laettner-Like Buzzer-Beater
There’s still two weeks to go until the calendar officially turns, but it sure is starting to feel like March.
On Wednesday night, TCU and Oklahoma State did their part to prepare us for the coming madness, delivering an absolutely thrilling finish that saw the Horned Frogs recreate one of the most iconic plays in college basketball history to steal a win.
After trailing the entire game, Oklahoma State took their first lead of the night with just 18 seconds to play. Nerves from the home fans of TCU were tightening. The Horned Frogs missed on their ensuing possession and committed a quick foul, where the Cowboys made one of two free throws to extend their lead to 72–70 with just three seconds left on the clock.
What play do you dial when you’re inbounding from the baseline and need a three as quick as possible? The Laettner, of course.
An incredible pass from Jace Posey travelled across three-quarters of the court, bounced through some traffic and landed in the hands of Vasean Allette, who hit the turnaround jumper of his life.
Fans across college basketball celebrated the impressive buzzer-beater.
Barring a miraculous run through the Big 12 tournament in hte coming weeks, neither of these teams are likely to find themselves playing in March Madness this year.
Thankfully, they were able to give fans a bit of the madness a few weeks early