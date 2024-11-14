SI

Tennessee Fans Raise Over $10,000 for Montana Guard Who Lost Both Parents in a Year

The Volunteers' supporters helped out an opponent in the midst of horrific circumstances.

Patrick Andres

The SEC logo on Tennessee's home court during the Volunteers' 78–64 loss to LSU on Jan. 4, 2020.
The SEC logo on Tennessee's home court during the Volunteers' 78–64 loss to LSU on Jan. 4, 2020. / Bryan Lynn-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday, Tennessee fans were impressed by the play of Montana guard Money Williams in defeat. In the Grizzlies' 92–57 loss to the No. 11 Volunteers, Williams accounted for 30 of his team's points—a career high that eclipsed his previous mark by five.

However, many were also moved by Williams's life story. The Oakland native is mourning the loss of his mother, who died on Oct. 12—just 11 months after his father's death during his freshman season.

In response to several Tennessee writers circulating the link to a GoFundMe for the Williams family—most notably Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel—Volunteers fans donated in excess of $10,000 to the page.

As Wilson noted, Williams and his sister are raising their three younger siblings. Their GoFundMe has brought in $88,000 at press time, and has rapidly raised its goal from $75,000 to $100,000.

Amid a climate of college sports fans behaving badly, it's heartwarming to see fans of multiple schools come together to help Williams in the midst of an awful situation.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball