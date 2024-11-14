Tennessee Fans Raise Over $10,000 for Montana Guard Who Lost Both Parents in a Year
On Wednesday, Tennessee fans were impressed by the play of Montana guard Money Williams in defeat. In the Grizzlies' 92–57 loss to the No. 11 Volunteers, Williams accounted for 30 of his team's points—a career high that eclipsed his previous mark by five.
However, many were also moved by Williams's life story. The Oakland native is mourning the loss of his mother, who died on Oct. 12—just 11 months after his father's death during his freshman season.
In response to several Tennessee writers circulating the link to a GoFundMe for the Williams family—most notably Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News-Sentinel—Volunteers fans donated in excess of $10,000 to the page.
As Wilson noted, Williams and his sister are raising their three younger siblings. Their GoFundMe has brought in $88,000 at press time, and has rapidly raised its goal from $75,000 to $100,000.
Amid a climate of college sports fans behaving badly, it's heartwarming to see fans of multiple schools come together to help Williams in the midst of an awful situation.