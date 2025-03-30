SI

Tennessee Makes the Wrong Kind of History With Dreadful First Half Against Houston

Ryan Phillips

Tennessee only scored 15 points and trailed Houston 34-15 at halftime of the Midwest Regional final at the 2025 NCAA tournament.
Tennessee only scored 15 points and trailed Houston 34-15 at halftime of the Midwest Regional final at the 2025 NCAA tournament. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee was just plain awful during the first half of its Elite Eight matchup against Houston during on Sunday.

The No. 2-seeded Volunteers only scored 15 points in the first 20 minutes as they ended the first half trailing the No. 1-seeded Cougars 34-15. Rick Barnes's team's first half showing wasn't just bad, it was historically bad.

Tennessee's 15 first-half points are the lowest in NCAA tournament history for a No. 1 or No. 2 seed. Not just in the Elite Eight, but in any round of the tournament.

The Volunteers were 6-for-28 from the field, which is a woeful 21.4%. They were also 1-for-15 from three-point range, which was bad enough for 6.7%. Feix Okpara and Jordan Gainey were the team's leading scorers with four points each. Meanwhile, Zakai Zeigler was a brutal 1-for-7 from the field and hit 1-of-4 three-pointers. If that wasn't bad enough, Houston outrebounded Tennessee 26-17.

Yikes.

The Vols better figure something out quickly or no one will be singing "Rocky Top" tonight.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/College Basketball