Tennessee Women's Basketball Coach Returns to Sideline One Week After Giving Birth
Seven days after giving birth to a son, Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell returned to the sideline to coach her Volunteers against South Carolina on Monday night. Although Tennessee fell 70-63 in the matchup, fans were astonished with how strong Caldwell is to already return to work and be that dedicated to her team.
Caldwell received a warm welcome as the crowd at Food City Center gave her a standing ovation as she walked on the court. She was surprised by the audience's reaction.
"I try to sneak in, and so I sneak in the back, always try to go unnoticed, but it made it worth it," Caldwell said. "It made coming back worth it."
Caldwell admitted the decision to return to the court so quickly after giving birth wasn't a hard one because of how much she loves her team.
“I love my team,” Caldwell said. “I ask a lot of them. I made sure I would give my best to them.”
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was inspired and impressed by her opposing coach's strength on Monday night. She took a moment in her post-game press conference to talk about that work-life balance Caldwell will have to have now with a newborn.
"Women have the strength of 10 men," Staley said. "She's probably a better woman than me, I don't know if I could be detached from my little one for that long, but she's got great help and she wanted to be here with her team. Women have to make decisions like that. When they do, I feel like other women should honor them and let them know that we see you, we feel you, we hear you and I congratulate her."
As of now, Caldwell plans to travel with the Volunteers to Missouri for their Sunday SEC matchup.