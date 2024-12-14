Tennessee Women's Basketball Explodes for Incredible NCAA Three-Point Record in 80-Point Win
On Saturday, NCAA basketball history was made. And it came from an unlikely source.
The Tennessee Volunteers women's basketball team hosted North Carolina Central in one of those games that are often unremarkable outside of the occasional eye-popping final score. However, Saturday was different. The Volunteers did indeed post an eye-popping final score, defeating the Eagles 139–59, but in the process set an incredible record: they hit 30 three-point shots.
You read that right. Thirty three-pointers. That's more makes from beyond the arc than any team in one game in D-I history, and on top of that, more than any NBA or WNBA team has ever made in a single contest.
The Volunteers went 30-of-63 from deep in the 40-minute affair. Samara Spencer led the team in scoring, putting up 33 points and hitting nine three-point attempts on her own. All in, nine of the 12 Tennessee players who saw playing time hit at least one shot from beyond the arc.
The 19th-ranked Volunteers were expected to easily handle the winless Eagles but an 80-point win and a three-point record to boot is another level of dominance. And their three-point record will be very difficult to top. What a showing from Tennessee.