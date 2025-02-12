Texas A&M's Buzz Williams Gives Four Pieces of Sage Advice to Students Covering Game
After Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams's No. 8 Aggies took down the No. 15 Missouri Tigers on Saturday night in Columbia, he sat down for a press conference in front of a slew of writers.
After taking some questions, the veteran head coach relayed some sage advice to said reporters—many of whom were students.
"Here's four things that I wish somebody would have told me," he explained to them.
"No. 1... Read more than you think you should.
2. Write down everything, about everything, all the time.
3. Over the next 10 years, develop as many relationships as you can, and learn to connect the dots between those relationships.
4. Never learn down an opportunity to learn, or to work.
"Good luck," Williams said before scurrying off.
A really cool moment.
Texas A&M is Williams's fourth head-coaching stop since 2006—a career that includes stints at New Orleans, Marquette and Virginia Tech. Since arriving at College Station, he's a two-time SEC Coach of the Year and has led the Aggies to two straight NCAA tournament appearances.