SI

Texas A&M to Hire Bucky McMillan As Next Head Men's Basketball Coach

The Aggies reportedly have found their replacement for Buzz Williams.

Tom Dierberger

Bucky McMillan coaches Samford during the first half of a matchup against Kansas in the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament.
Bucky McMillan coaches Samford during the first half of a matchup against Kansas in the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas A&M has reportedly found a new leader for its men's basketball program.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday that the Aggies are set to hire Samford coach Bucky McMillan as the new men's basketball head coach in College Station.

McMillan spent the last five seasons coaching at Samford, where he went 99-52 and led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in 2024.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/College Basketball