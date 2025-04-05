Texas A&M to Hire Bucky McMillan As Next Head Men's Basketball Coach
The Aggies reportedly have found their replacement for Buzz Williams.
Texas A&M has reportedly found a new leader for its men's basketball program.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Friday that the Aggies are set to hire Samford coach Bucky McMillan as the new men's basketball head coach in College Station.
McMillan spent the last five seasons coaching at Samford, where he went 99-52 and led the Bulldogs to the NCAA tournament in 2024.
