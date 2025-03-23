SI

Texas Fires Head Basketball Coach Rodney Terry

Rodney Terry went 62-37 in three seasons as the head men's basketball coach at Texas. / Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas is shaking up its men's basketball program.

On Sunday, the Longhorns fired head coach Rodney Terry after two-plus seasons. Terry was named interim head coach in December 2022 after then-head coach Chris Beard was arrested for domestic violence. He led Texas to a 22-8 record and an Elite Eight appearance during the 2023 NCAA tournament. He was elevated to full-time head coach on March 27, 2023.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Terry's Longhorns went 21-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. The 2024-25 season was another step back as Texas went 19-16 and 6-12 in NCAA play. The Longhorns snuck into the NCAA tournament and were eliminated by Xavier in an 86-80 loss. Overall, Terry went 62-37 (.626) in his time leading the Longhorns.

Texas was not Terry's first head coaching experience. The 56-year-old led Fresno State from 2011 until 2018 and went 126-108 (.538) in seven seasons including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016. UTEP hired him away in 2018 and in three seasons leading the Miners he went 37-48 (.435) before deciding to leave and join Beard's staff at Texas.

Texas is now in the market for a new head coach.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

