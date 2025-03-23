Texas Fires Head Basketball Coach Rodney Terry
Texas is shaking up its men's basketball program.
On Sunday, the Longhorns fired head coach Rodney Terry after two-plus seasons. Terry was named interim head coach in December 2022 after then-head coach Chris Beard was arrested for domestic violence. He led Texas to a 22-8 record and an Elite Eight appearance during the 2023 NCAA tournament. He was elevated to full-time head coach on March 27, 2023.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Terry's Longhorns went 21-13 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament. The 2024-25 season was another step back as Texas went 19-16 and 6-12 in NCAA play. The Longhorns snuck into the NCAA tournament and were eliminated by Xavier in an 86-80 loss. Overall, Terry went 62-37 (.626) in his time leading the Longhorns.
Texas was not Terry's first head coaching experience. The 56-year-old led Fresno State from 2011 until 2018 and went 126-108 (.538) in seven seasons including an NCAA tournament appearance in 2016. UTEP hired him away in 2018 and in three seasons leading the Miners he went 37-48 (.435) before deciding to leave and join Beard's staff at Texas.
Texas is now in the market for a new head coach.