Texas Hands South Carolina First Regular Season SEC Loss Since 2021
South Carolina's women's basketball team has finally suffered a defeat in SEC play.
On Sunday, the No. 2 Gamecocks fell 66-62 to No. 4 Texas, a team they beat by 17 points less than a month ago. South Carolina had won 57 straight regular season SEC games.
Texas sophomore forward Madison Booker led the Longhorns with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. South Carolina senior guard Te-Hina Paopao was held to eight points and four rebounds while shooting 2-of-7 from three-point range.
The loss was the second of the year for South Carolina. The defending national champions had won 17 in a row since losing at UCLA on November 24. The Bruins remain undefeated and are the top team in the country.
Texas and South Carolina are now tied atop the SEC, with both holding 10-1 records in conference on the season.