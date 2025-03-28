Texas Tech Forces First Overtime Game in NCAA Tournament With Wild Comeback
Texas Tech forced the first overtime game of this year's men's NCAA tournament with an unlikely comeback in the final minutes of regulation against Arkansas in the Sweet 16.
The Red Raiders trailed by 13 points with 4:43 remaining before they clawed their way back into the game against John Calipari's Razorbacks. In the final seconds of regulation, Darrion Williams tied the game at 79 apiece with a three-pointer assisted by Christian Anderson. Arkansas had a chance to win on the final possession, but the attempt came up short and the battle for an Elite Eight berth was extended.
Texas Tech trailed by as many as 16 points midway through the second half before they began to storm back. Anderson fueled the comeback with three three-pointers in the final 4:21 of regulation and he added the game-tying assist.