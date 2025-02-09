SI

Tom Izzo Delivers Hilarious Quote After Tying Record Held By Bob Knight vs. Oregon

The Michigan State coach equaled college basketball royalty Saturday.

Patrick Andres

Tom Izzo during No. 7 Michigan State's 73–51 win over Minnesota on Jan. 28, 2025. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you're threatening records held by former Army, Indiana and Texas Tech coach Bob Knight, chances are you've been around college basketball for a long time.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been around college basketball for a long time.

Izzo, 70, won his 353rd career Big Ten game 86–74 Saturday against Oregon in East Lansing, Mich. That ties a record held by Knight, who won 353 Big Ten games with the Hoosiers from 1972 to '00.

The Ducks jumped out to a 50–36 halftime lead on the No. 9 Spartans before Michigan State posted a 50-point half of its own—outscoring Oregon 50–24 in the final 20 minutes of action. After the game, Izzo delivered a hilarious quote about the circumstances of his historic win.

"That was not a pretty first half. I don't really give a s--t about the first half," Izzo said. "But I do care about all of you for giving me 30 great years."

Izzo will now take aim at setting the all-time conference record, which he can accomplish Tuesday night against... Indiana.

