Tom Izzo Delivers Hilarious Quote After Tying Record Held By Bob Knight vs. Oregon
If you're threatening records held by former Army, Indiana and Texas Tech coach Bob Knight, chances are you've been around college basketball for a long time.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been around college basketball for a long time.
Izzo, 70, won his 353rd career Big Ten game 86–74 Saturday against Oregon in East Lansing, Mich. That ties a record held by Knight, who won 353 Big Ten games with the Hoosiers from 1972 to '00.
The Ducks jumped out to a 50–36 halftime lead on the No. 9 Spartans before Michigan State posted a 50-point half of its own—outscoring Oregon 50–24 in the final 20 minutes of action. After the game, Izzo delivered a hilarious quote about the circumstances of his historic win.
"That was not a pretty first half. I don't really give a s--t about the first half," Izzo said. "But I do care about all of you for giving me 30 great years."
Izzo will now take aim at setting the all-time conference record, which he can accomplish Tuesday night against... Indiana.