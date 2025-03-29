SI

Tom Izzo Got Honest About Michigan State's 'Strength in Numbers' After Sweet 16 Win

The Michigan State coach praised his team after earning an Elite Eight berth.

Liam McKeone

Izzo will return to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019 / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tom Izzo will return to the Elite Eight for the first time in five years, as his Michigan State Spartans came back to beat Ole Miss in the Sweet 16 for a 73-70 victory. Izzo was clearly emotional in the immediate aftermath of the win, breaking down in tears during his postgame interview, and that energy carried over to the postgame pressers.

Speaking to reporters about his 11th trip to the Elite Eight, Izzo got honest about how this Spartan team has come together and the appreciation he has for the roster.

"We've had the most strength in numbers as we've ever had here," Izzo said, per ESPN. "And to get to an Elite Eight with a team that we all know isn't quite as talented as I've had, it shows you how important connectivity is. It shows you how important togetherness is. It shows you how important pulling from one another is, and that's what makes this so cool."

Izzo has certainly had more than his fair share of great basketball players come through East Lansing, and this year is no different. But his estimation about this roster seems to be on track. The Spartans boast a deep roster, with six players averaging over 20 minutes per game but only two averaging more than 10 points per game. To win at the clip the No. 2 Spartans have this season and in the NCAA tournament without a bonafide top scorer, everybody needs to contribute.

So far, everybody has. The Spartans' depth will be tested on Sunday against No. 1 Auburn.

