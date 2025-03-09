SI

Tom Izzo Praises Tre Holloman for Confronting Michigan Players Over Midcourt Logo Beef

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo and guard Tre Holloman celebrate the Spartans' Big Ten championship.
Tom Izzo is proud of Tre Holloman for not backing down.

Late in Michigan State's 79-62 thrashing of Michigan on Sunday, Holloman confronted two Wolverines players who were standing on the Spartans' midcourt logo. It was senior day in East Lansing, and every year departing seniors walk to midcourt to kiss the logo before being subbed out of their final home game.

On Sunday, Michigan freshmen L.J. Cason and Phat Phat Brooks were standing on the logo as Michigan State's seniors began leaving the floor and Holloman didn't like it. He confronted the two Wolverines and wound up shoving them before being separated.

After the game, Izzo addressed the crowd and told Holloman he didn't want his player "doing that very often" but then invited the junior guard to kiss the logo himself.

Holloman was sticking up for his teammates on the day of their final home game and before they celebrated winning a Big Ten title. It's not surprising Izzo would praise his actions.

