Tom Izzo, Rival Coach Wear Matching Grinch Sweaters During Michigan State Game
What's better than two friends wearing matching sweaters to usher in the holiday season?
Those two friends being college basketball coaches and opting to wear those aforementioned sweaters on the sideline for their head-to-head game.
That was the exact scene at Michigan State's Breslin Center on Tuesday evening, when Tom Izzo and the Spartans played host to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Izzo and Oakland coach Greg Kampe are longtime friends, and the pair coordinated their outfits for their team's matchup by wearing some identical Grinch sweaters.
Just a couple of guys being dudes.
The sweaters were bright green and both featured the Grinch's face across the front. It's impossible not to smile while glancing at Izzo and Kampe while they holler instructions at their respective teams, all the while remaining incredibly festive.
'Tis the season, after all.