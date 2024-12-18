SI

Tom Izzo, Rival Coach Wear Matching Grinch Sweaters During Michigan State Game

Karl Rasmussen

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo / Screenshot via Awful Announcing
In this story:

What's better than two friends wearing matching sweaters to usher in the holiday season?

Those two friends being college basketball coaches and opting to wear those aforementioned sweaters on the sideline for their head-to-head game.

That was the exact scene at Michigan State's Breslin Center on Tuesday evening, when Tom Izzo and the Spartans played host to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Izzo and Oakland coach Greg Kampe are longtime friends, and the pair coordinated their outfits for their team's matchup by wearing some identical Grinch sweaters.

Just a couple of guys being dudes.

The sweaters were bright green and both featured the Grinch's face across the front. It's impossible not to smile while glancing at Izzo and Kampe while they holler instructions at their respective teams, all the while remaining incredibly festive.

'Tis the season, after all.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/College Basketball