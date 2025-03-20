TruTV Announcers Rip Technical Foul That Ejected Clemson Center During Comeback Attempt
Clemson was having a rough opening game during the 2025 men's NCAA tournament but it got worse on a controversial call in the second half.
The Tigers trailed McNeese State 51–38 with 6:04 remaining in the game when center Viktor Lakhin fouled Sincere Parker, giving the Cowboys two free throws. The foul was Lakhin's fourth, and after he committed it, he said something to Parker. That was a bad idea.
An official immediately stepped in an hit Lakhin with a technical foul for his trash talk. That also gave him five personal fouls, disqualifying him from the game. So in one play, Clemson's center earned his fourth and fifth fouls and was done.
TruTV announcers Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas couldn't believe Lakhin was given a technical for such a small offense.
That was a bit harsh.
Clemson trailed 53–38 after this sequence but wound up making a furious comeback. McNeese wound up winning 69–67 but maybe things would have been different if the Tigers had their center for the final six-plus minutes of the game.