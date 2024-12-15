Twin Sisters Haley, Taylor Thierry Square Off in Youngstown State-Ohio State Game
Saturday's game between Youngstown State and No. 11 Ohio State was a family affair.
That's not just a reference to the litany of Penguins fans with ties to the omnipresent Buckeyes. That is a quite literal reference to the players on the court Saturday—which included twins on either side.
In Ohio State's 87–39 win over Youngstown State, wing Taylor Thierry scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Buckeyes, while guard Haley Thierry scored two points and pulled down four rebounds for the Penguins. Taylor also had a lone block, which appropriately enough was of a layup attempt by Haley.
It was the first time in the Cleveland-area twins' four-year college careers that they played against each other.
"Growing up together and always being on the same team and doing everything together," Haley said postgame via Brianna MacKay of The Columbus Dispatch. "It was a nice experience to finally be a part and build our own game and be able to go against each other in front of a crowd, in front of our family and friends."
Taylor, a two-time All-Big Ten performer, is averaging 11.3 points per game this season. Haley, who has yet to start a game this season after starting 15 in 2024, is averaging 1.5 points per game.