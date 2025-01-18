UCLA's Mick Cronin Goes on Colorful Postgame Rant When Asked About Big Ten Schedule
UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin has been on one lately.
First, he ripped his own players in a postgame rant after a loss to Michigan on Jan. 8. Just a few days later, he got ejected on purpose late in the game during an eventual loss to Maryland.
The Bruins have made multiple long trips recently during their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference, facing a rigorous travel schedule to play their new in-conference rivals. Now, UCLA is back at home, and Cronin was asked about the coast-to-coast travel that's a nature of the new-look Big Ten.
The issue, though, is Cronin and the Bruins have to travel to the other side of the country numerous times over the season to play the likes of Rutgers, Purdue and Illinois, and then again for the Big Ten tournament which takes place in Indianapolis this year.
Cronin took exception when asked about potential impact on East Coast Big Ten teams when they travel out west, which they need to do less compared to UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.
"We have to [travel] back four times," Cronin said in a press conference following a 94-70 home win over Iowa Friday. "Oh, the Big Ten teams get to come to Los Angeles where it's 70 degrees one time a year. They don't even have to switch hotels. [UCLA and USC] are 12 miles apart, are you kidding me? Please tell me you're kidding me.
"We've seen the Statue of Liberty twice in the last three weeks while we were landing. We also saw the Capitol Building. And we’ve still got to go back, and then we’ve got to go back for the Big Ten tournament. They do it one time. I mean, he's asking me to feel sorry because Iowa had to come to L.A. for a few days?"
An epic rant, which is almost expected when steps up to a microphone. But based on his team's rigorous travel schedule, he's not going to feel bad for his new Big Ten foes because they need to come play the Bruins at their place.
UCLA snapped a four-game losing streak with the blowout win over Iowa Friday.