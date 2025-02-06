UMass Student Has $10K Reward Rescinded After Winning Halftime Contest

🚨🚨UPDATE: Noah was just notified by INSURANCE he is NOT getting the money😡😡😡



They say his foot was on the line DESPITE not being told BEFOREHAND that it had to be BEHIND the line



OddsOn Promotions is the company



This is what UMass offered instead:@espn @zoomasschicks https://t.co/ggyW1OnDcX pic.twitter.com/v7bBAUxxZZ