UMass Student Has $10K Reward Rescinded After Winning Halftime Contest
A student at a UMass Minutewomen's basketball game won $10,000 on Wednesday night after completing an on-court contest—until he didn't.
As shared by UMass play-by-play announcer Josh Schreiber on X (formerly Twitter), a friend of his named Noah made a layup, a free throw, a three-pointer, and a halfcourt shot in under 30 seconds to receive the grand prize. Here's a look at the video:
Following up on Thursday afternoon—however—Schreiber explained that Noah was notified by "insurance" that he would not be getting the money:
"They say his foot was on the line DESPITE not being told BEFOREHAND that it had to be BEHIND the line," he wrote in a quote-post. "OddsOn Promotions is the company."
Instead, UMass offered Noah the following (per Schreiber):
- Tickets for a four-person loge suite at a select men's basketball game of your choice this season (Feb. 12, Feb., 15, March 1 or March 8).
- In addition, we would like to have you be a participant in the on-court hot shot shooting contest at the game you select. The prizes include various gifts for making a layup, free throw and three pointer along with a half court shot that is worth $1,000 if you make it. Similarly to the promo you participated in, there will be a time limitation, one attempt at the halfcourt shot if you make the other shots, etc.
- A pair of courtside seats at a select women's basketball game of your choice this season (Feb. 8, Feb. 19 or Feb. 23).
- $100 in gift cards for Mullins Center concessions to be used at the basketball games you attend.
- A swag bag of UMass gear. Actual items are to be determined depending on your sizes and available inventory. Please provide me with your shirt and shoe sizes and we will put together a gift basket for you."
Not a great look for UMass Amherst to be taking away this kind of money from a college student—even if it is a promotions company that ran the contest.