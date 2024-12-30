UNC Women's Basketball Team Had Heartwarming Reaction to Surprise Visit From A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson has reached basketball's peak at only 28 years old. She's a two-time WNBA champion with the Las Vegas Aces, three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, two-time gold medal winner with Team USA, six-time WNBA All-Star, the accolades go on and on.
So when basketball royalty comes to visit, even an ex-rival school takes a bow. Wilson, an NCAA champion with South Carolina in 2017 and the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, paid a surprise visit to the North Carolina women's basketball team in their locker room following a win over the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday.
"Good win guys," Wilson said as she walked in the locker room which started a celebration amongst the current Tar Heels' players.
UNC's Alyssa Ustby couldn't believe it, covering her mouth and repeating "oh my god!" at the surprise from the basketball star.
Although Wilson didn't sport Gamecocks' gear, she had on some South Carolina colors with a red bandana and a maroon-accented Nike basketball tee. That didn't matter, though, amongst the sea of Tar Heel blue.
The entire North Carolina squad was overcome with emotion as Wilson could only respond with "relax" through a big smile and laughs. The bordering state schools are rivals, but Wilson's stardom crosses those lines and spreads across the basketball globe.