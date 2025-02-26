University of New Orleans Hires Rap Great Master P As President of Basketball Ops
In the modern world of college sports, thinking outside the box is often necessary for mid-major programs to keep up with the more moneyed Joneses.
Few programs have thought further outside the box than New Orleans.
The Privateers are hiring rap icon Master P as their president of basketball operations, they announced Wednesday. Master P, 54, is a native of Uptown New Orleans.
“Today is history,” the Southern rap mainstay said via Michael Saponara of Billboard. “We’ve come a long way. Growing up in New Orleans, when I was a kid, I looked at the University of New Orleans basketball program as probably one of the best in the country. Every kid wanted to come to the Lakefront Arena and be a part of this.”
Indeed, New Orleans was a potent mid-major in the late 20th century, spending time in the AP top 25 in 1987, 1991 and 1993. The Privateers have fallen on hard times, however, slumping to 4–25 this season amid a gambling investigation.
Far from a mere basketball moonlighter, Master P has a considerable hoops pedigree—he was originally slated to attend Houston on a basketball scholarship. Two of his sons, guards Hercy and Mercy Miller, play for Southern Utah and the Cougars, respectively.
In the studio, Master P has three platinum and two gold solo albums to his name.