SI

University of New Orleans Hires Rap Great Master P As President of Basketball Ops

A once-solid program is thinking outside the box.

Patrick Andres

Master P during the Pelicans' 114–111 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round on April 22, 2022.
Master P during the Pelicans' 114–111 loss to the Suns in Game 3 of the Western Conference first round on April 22, 2022. / Chuck Cook-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the modern world of college sports, thinking outside the box is often necessary for mid-major programs to keep up with the more moneyed Joneses.

Few programs have thought further outside the box than New Orleans.

The Privateers are hiring rap icon Master P as their president of basketball operations, they announced Wednesday. Master P, 54, is a native of Uptown New Orleans.

“Today is history,” the Southern rap mainstay said via Michael Saponara of Billboard. “We’ve come a long way. Growing up in New Orleans, when I was a kid, I looked at the University of New Orleans basketball program as probably one of the best in the country. Every kid wanted to come to the Lakefront Arena and be a part of this.”

Indeed, New Orleans was a potent mid-major in the late 20th century, spending time in the AP top 25 in 1987, 1991 and 1993. The Privateers have fallen on hard times, however, slumping to 4–25 this season amid a gambling investigation.

Far from a mere basketball moonlighter, Master P has a considerable hoops pedigree—he was originally slated to attend Houston on a basketball scholarship. Two of his sons, guards Hercy and Mercy Miller, play for Southern Utah and the Cougars, respectively.

In the studio, Master P has three platinum and two gold solo albums to his name.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball