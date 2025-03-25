UNLV Hires Ex-Memphis, Georgia Tech Coach Josh Pastner
In an attempt to resuscitate its men's basketball program, UNLV is reportedly turning to the world of television.
The Rebels are hiring college basketball analyst Josh Pastner as their next head coach, according to a Monday evening report from Jeff Goodman of Field of 68. Pastner, 47, has been on television providing commentary for multiple networks for the past two seasons.
Before his multimedia career, Pastner—a national champion guard at Arizona—was an intermittently successful coach at Memphis and Georgia Tech. He took the Tigers to four NCAA men's tournaments from 2011 to '14, and the Yellow Jackets to an ACC tournament title in 2021.
Pastner inherits a stagnant UNLV program that posted an 18-15 record this season—its worst since 2021. The Rebels fired coach Kevin Kruger on March 15.
As recently as 2007 to '13, UNLV—once the state of Nevada's flagship sports team—had been a top-eight seed in six of seven NCAA tournaments.