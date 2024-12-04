USC's JuJu Watkins Makes Program History for Most Three-Pointers Scored in Single Game
USC standout JuJu Watkins continues to etch her name in the college basketball history books. On Tuesday night, Watkins added her name to USC women's basketball history books.
During Tuesday night's blowout 94–52 win over California Baptist, Watkins drained nine three-pointers, which is now the most made in a single game by any USC women's basketball player in school history. She broke the record when making her eighth three-pointer, and then she took it a step further. The USC men's basketball record is 10 made in a single game, and Watkins could easily break that in the future.
Watkins ended the night with 40 points, six rebounds and three blocks.
This feat comes a couple weeks after Watkins reached 1,000 career points as a sophomore. It took her just 38 games to reach this mark, which is the fourth fewest games in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.
Watkins is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game so far this season.