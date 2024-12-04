SI

USC's JuJu Watkins Makes Program History for Most Three-Pointers Scored in Single Game

The college basketball star continues to reach milestones this season.

Madison Williams

USC's JuJu Watkins looks on during a game.
USC's JuJu Watkins looks on during a game. / Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images
USC standout JuJu Watkins continues to etch her name in the college basketball history books. On Tuesday night, Watkins added her name to USC women's basketball history books.

During Tuesday night's blowout 94–52 win over California Baptist, Watkins drained nine three-pointers, which is now the most made in a single game by any USC women's basketball player in school history. She broke the record when making her eighth three-pointer, and then she took it a step further. The USC men's basketball record is 10 made in a single game, and Watkins could easily break that in the future.

Watkins ended the night with 40 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

This feat comes a couple weeks after Watkins reached 1,000 career points as a sophomore. It took her just 38 games to reach this mark, which is the fourth fewest games in NCAA Division I women's basketball history.

Watkins is averaging 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game so far this season.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

