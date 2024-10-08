USC Superstar JuJu Watkins Lands Lucrative Shoe Endorsement Deal With Nike
In 2024, guard JuJu Watkins arrived on the collegiate stage fully formed.
Over the course of USC's best season by winning percentage since 1994, Watkins averaged 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. She was an All-American, an All-Pac-12 selection, an NCAA All-Region selection, and her conference's leading scorer.
As she enters her sophomore season, her profile appears poised only to increase. Accordingly, on Tuesday, Watkins reportedly landed a lucrative extension with Nike.
"USC sophomore phenom JuJu Watkins has agreed on a multiyear contract extension with Nike that will give her one of the richest shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania wrote in his first dispatch for the network.
Thursday will mark the two-year anniversary of Watkins's original deal with Nike, signed while she was in high school in Los Angeles.
The Trojans are scheduled to open their first season in the Big Ten on Nov. 4 against Ole Miss in Paris.