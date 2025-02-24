SI

Utah to Part Ways With Coach Craig Smith in Shocking Move

The Utes are coming off two big wins over Kansas and Kansas State.

Madison Williams

Utah Utes men's basketball coach Craig Smith cheers the team on from the sidelines.
Utah Utes men's basketball coach Craig Smith cheers the team on from the sidelines. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

Utah men's basketball made a shocking move on Monday by parting ways with coach Craig Smith amid the team's 15-12 record, the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported.

The Utes recently upset Kansas 74-67, which was part of the reason the Jayhawks fell out of the AP Poll this week. They also beat Kansas Statein the next contest. Utah holds a 7-9 Big 12 record.

The timing is odd for many reasons, one being that Utah is slated to face No. 22 Arizona on Wednesday. This would be a huge win for the Utes if they can pull off another upset. The team has four more games left this season, with the season finale being against No. 25 BYU.

Smith took over the Utes program in 2021 and has posted a 65-62 record in that span. He never reached the NCAA tournament with Utah, which might have been one of the main reasons that led to him leaving the program.

Smith does have experience in the NCAA tournament in his coaching career, though, as he led Utah State there three seasons in a row from 2018-21 (even though the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Utah position will be a big job opening after the season. The Utes' interim coach has not yet been announced.

More of the Latest Around College Basketball

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Basketball