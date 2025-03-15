Report: Villanova Fires Head Men's Basketball Coach Kyle Neptune After Three Seasons
Villanova parted ways with men's basketball coach Kyle Neptune on Saturday morning, according to multiple reports. The move follows Villanova's 73–56 loss to UConn in the Big East tournament quarterfinals Thursday.
The Wildcats finished their season with a 19–14 record and went 11–9 in Big East play.
Neptune, who replaced legendary coach Jay Wright after his retirement in 2022, went 54-47 over his three seasons at Villanova. The Wildcats have not made the NCAA tournament since 2022, which was the school's last season under Wright. The Wildcats qualified for the NIT the past two seasons under Neptune, losing in the first round in both appearances.
Now, the Wildcats will bring in a new coach in attempt to rediscover the program's championship standards set over the Wright era. Villanova won the national title in 2016 and '18 under Wright. He also led them to the Final Four in 2009 and '22.
Neptune spent time on Villanova's staff under Wright since 2008. He was named as Fordham's head coach in 2021, where he would serve only one season before replacing Wright.