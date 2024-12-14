SI

Viral Jersey-Wearing Nebraska Student Gets Wholesome Gift From Fanatics

Jersey Guy getting a treasure chest of new jerseys? You bet.

Blake Silverman

Nebraska student Maxwell Anderson receives new jerseys for his arsenal from Fanatics.
Nebraska student Maxwell Anderson receives new jerseys for his arsenal from Fanatics. / Photo via @BigRedDave_ on X/Twitter
Nebraska student Maxwell Anderson gained internet fame this semester for wearing different jerseys in the front row of his geography class.

One of Anderson's classmates, who goes by Big Red Dave on X (formerly Twitter), documented Anderson's jersey selections which quickly gained a dedicated following.

"(insert athlete here) jersey in 9:30 geography? You bet," Big Red Dave would chronicle along with a photo of Anderson's often niche wardrobe selection.

The saga came to a wholesome peak on Thursday when Big Red Dave posted that Anderson, now affectionately known as "Jersey Guy," was gifted a bundle of new options from Fanatics, all sitting at his seat as he arrived to class.

Jersey Guy's press tour, complete with gifts, didn't end there as he was recognized by Nebraska's basketball program at their home game against Indiana Friday.

"Ever since I was a kid I've been collecting jerseys," Anderson said in an interview with News Channel Nebraska. "I've always loved it and I thought it was so cool. My dad and I have always collected them and I've always worn them, I just wear them daily. And then, yeah, I got famous for wearing my jerseys which I love. So yeah, I thought it was so cool, I never saw this coming. I thought it was awesome."

Anderson's arsenal is fully loaded thanks to the exposure from Big Red Dave and the generous gift from Fanatics. Here's to hoping the two share a class next semester so the world continues to see Anderson's daily jersey choice.

Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

