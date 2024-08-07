SI

Virginia Icon Kyle Guy Returns to Cavaliers to Join Tony Bennett's Coaching Staff

Guy is retiring and returning to his old school as a player development specialist.

Apr 8, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy (5) cuts down the net after beating the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the 2019 men's Final Four at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
A Virginia legend is coming home.

On Wednesday, the University of Virginia announced that Kyle Guy would be joining the coaching staff of head coach Tony Bennett. Guy was named the men's Final Four's Most Outstanding Player in 2019 as he helped lead the Cavaliers to their first-ever men's basketball championship. He was also a two-time first-team All-ACC and two-time third-team All-American at Virginia.

The 26-year-old played in 53 NBA games over three seasons after leaving school—34 for the Sacramento Kings between 2019 and 2021, and 29 for the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season. He has played overseas since '22 and has spent time with Joventut Badalona in Spain, Panathinaikos in Greece, and La Laguna Tenerife in Spain. He was the leading scorer in the FIBA Champions League during the 2023-24 season.

Guy is retiring from his playing career to become an athlete development mentor/special assistant on Bennett's staff. Referring to Guy, Bennett said, "He will make an immediate impact on our program."

Given what he means to the program, it feels right that Guy is back with the Cavaliers.

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

