Watch March Madness 2025: What Channel is TruTV on DirecTV, Xfinity, Verizon, & More?

It's that time of year again!

March Madness is nearly here
March Madness is nearly here / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best times on the sports calendar is nearly here: March Madness. As the calendar flips to the third month of the year so too do the minds of millions of sports fans who cannot wait to fill out the bracket for the men's and women's tournaments. Even more are looking forward to seeing which college basketball teams will write their names in the history books as the 2024-25 NCAA champions.

The arrival of March Madness also means it's time to remember what channel those pesky games are on. Once the field of 64 gets whittled down it's easy to find the broadcasts for the tournament, but when there are a handful of games being played at once, some broadcasts end up on channels not often used for sports.

Like, say, TruTV.

TruTV is one of several channels used to broadcast March Madness games. Tt's an important channel to be able to locate quickly once tip-off happens. Here's everything you need to know in order to find TruTV when the NCAA tournament begins, however you choose to view the basketball.

What Channels Air March Madness Games?

For the men's tournament, two networks hold the primary rights to broadcast NCAA tournament games— CBS and Turner Sports. Therefore, the primary channels that air March Madness games are CBS, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

For the women's tournament, ABC, and all the assorted ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, etc.) will broadcast the games.

What Channel is TruTV on Major Cable & Satellite Providers?

Here's where to find TruTV on major cable and satellite providers, including but not limited to DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH, and more.

CABLE PROVIDER

DOES IT HAVE TRUTV?

CHANNEL NUMBER

Xfinity (Comcast)

Yes

Local

DirecTV

Yes

246

DISH Network

Yes

242

AT&T U-Verse

Yes

164 (HD: 1164)

Spectrum

Yes

Local

Cox Communications

Yes

Local

Optimum

Yes

Local

Verizion Fios

Yes

Local

As you can see, most of these services have region-locked channel guides. You'll have to check local listings to find the TruTV channel.

For Xfinity, you can find local listings here. For Verizon Fios, you can find local listings at this link. To find TruTV on Spectrum, you can check local listings here. For Cox Communications, this link will help you find TruTV. And, finally, you can find your local listing for TruTV on Optimum here.

How to Watch TruTV Without Cable

Of course, in today's day and age, there are many viewers who will be tuning into this year's slate of March Madness games via non-traditional means. Here's how to watch TruTV via streaming on the most popular services.

SERVICE

DOES IT HAVE TRUTV?

COST

FREE TRIAL?

YouTube TV

Yes

$82.99/month

Yes

Fubo

No

$84.99/month

Yes

Hulu + Live TV

Yes

$82.99/month

Yes

Sling TV

Yes

$80.99/month

No

