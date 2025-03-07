SI

Watch March Madness 2025: Which Channel Is TNT on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and More?

Nate Cunningham

Getting ready for the madness? If you don’t want to miss a single second of the NCAA tournament, you’re going to want to make sure you know which games are being broadcast on which stations—and how to access them. 

As the late, great UCLA basketball head coach John Wooden used to say:

“Failure to prepare is preparing for failure.”

So let’s make sure you’re ready to view every single second of March Madness action. 

Which Channels Air March Madness Games?

The Selection Show, where the full field of men’s basketball teams is revealed for the NCAA tournament, will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET. 

The First Four games will be shown exclusively on TruTV. First- and second-round matchups will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be carried by CBS, TBS and TruTV. CBS is the lone network carrying the Final Four and championship game. 

Round

City

Dates

Channels

First Four

Dayton, Ohio

March 18-19

TruTV

First/Second

Lexington, Kentucky

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Providence, Rhode Island

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Wichita, Kansas

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Denver

March 20-22

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Milwaukee

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Raleigh

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Seattle

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

First/Second

Cleveland

March 21-23

CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV

East Regional

Newark, N.J.

March 27-29

CBS, TBS, TruTV

West Regional

San Francisco

March 27-29

CBS, TBS, TruTV

South Regional

Atlanta

March 28-30

CBS, TBS, TruTV

Midwest Regional

Indianapolis

March 28-30

CBS, TBS, TruTV

Final Four

San Antonio

April 5

CBS

National Championship

San Antonio

April 7

CBS

Which Channel Is TNT on Major Cable & Satellite Providers?

TNT is carried by all major cable and satellite providers. The channel listing may vary based on your geographic location, so be sure to check your provider’s website or guide. 

Provider

Channel No.

DirecTV

245

Dish

138

Optimum

37

Cox

varies by region

Spectrum

varies by region

Xfinity

varies by region

How to Watch TNT Without Cable

Warner Bros. Discovery Networks is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, which resulted in fuboTV dropping all channels from the network. However, there are still plenty of other options for streaming TNT without a cable subscription.

Steaming Service

Free Trial?

Starting Price

DirecTV Stream

Yes

$74.99

Hulu + Live TV

Yes

$95.99

Sling TV

No

$45.99

YouTube TV

Yes

$82.99

