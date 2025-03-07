Watch March Madness 2025: Which Channel Is TNT on DirecTV, Xfinity, DISH and More?
Getting ready for the madness? If you don’t want to miss a single second of the NCAA tournament, you’re going to want to make sure you know which games are being broadcast on which stations—and how to access them.
As the late, great UCLA basketball head coach John Wooden used to say:
“Failure to prepare is preparing for failure.”
So let’s make sure you’re ready to view every single second of March Madness action.
Which Channels Air March Madness Games?
The Selection Show, where the full field of men’s basketball teams is revealed for the NCAA tournament, will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, March 16, at 6 p.m. ET.
The First Four games will be shown exclusively on TruTV. First- and second-round matchups will air on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be carried by CBS, TBS and TruTV. CBS is the lone network carrying the Final Four and championship game.
Round
City
Dates
Channels
First Four
Dayton, Ohio
March 18-19
TruTV
First/Second
Lexington, Kentucky
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Providence, Rhode Island
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Wichita, Kansas
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Denver
March 20-22
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Milwaukee
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Raleigh
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Seattle
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
First/Second
Cleveland
March 21-23
CBS, TNT, TNT, TruTV
East Regional
Newark, N.J.
March 27-29
CBS, TBS, TruTV
West Regional
San Francisco
March 27-29
CBS, TBS, TruTV
South Regional
Atlanta
March 28-30
CBS, TBS, TruTV
Midwest Regional
Indianapolis
March 28-30
CBS, TBS, TruTV
Final Four
San Antonio
April 5
CBS
National Championship
San Antonio
April 7
CBS
Which Channel Is TNT on Major Cable & Satellite Providers?
TNT is carried by all major cable and satellite providers. The channel listing may vary based on your geographic location, so be sure to check your provider’s website or guide.
Provider
Channel No.
DirecTV
245
Dish
138
Optimum
37
Cox
varies by region
Spectrum
varies by region
Xfinity
varies by region
How to Watch TNT Without Cable
Warner Bros. Discovery Networks is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, which resulted in fuboTV dropping all channels from the network. However, there are still plenty of other options for streaming TNT without a cable subscription.
Steaming Service
Free Trial?
Starting Price
DirecTV Stream
Yes
$74.99
Hulu + Live TV
Yes
$95.99
Sling TV
No
$45.99
YouTube TV
Yes
$82.99