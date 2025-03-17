West Virginia Governor Taking Legal Action Against NCAA Over March Madness Snub
The state of West Virginia is not happy that the Unviersity of West Virginia was not selected for the 2025 men's NCAA basketball tournament. As it must be the will of the people of the state, West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning that he was going to take legal action against the "National Corrupt Athletic Association."
Morrisey mentioned just how unfair he felt the decision was during an appearance on NewsMax on Monday morning. A press conference was set to follow on social media at 1 p.m.
This totally not performative action will fight for the Mountaineers' right as a 19-win team to be a part of the NCAA tournament. Considering West Virginia's latest result was a loss to a sub-.500 Colorado team in the Big 12 tournament and they've lost 11 of their last 19 games overall, this is definitely the bubble-team that deserves their day in court.
Governor Morrisey joins Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark on the list of people with a local interest who are speaking out on behalf of West Virginia after their snub.
Hopefully the legal proceedings don't delay the start of the tournament too long.