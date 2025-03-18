SI

West Virginia's Darian DeVries Out of Consideration for Iowa Coaching Job

A rising star appears to be staying put.

Patrick Andres

Darian DeVries reportedly will not coach Iowa.
Darian DeVries reportedly will not coach Iowa. / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
As West Virginia mourns just missing the NCAA men's tournament, coach Darian DeVries appears to have made a crucial decision about his future.

DeVries will not leave the Mountaineers to become Iowa's next head coach, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

In 2025, DeVries turned a 9-23 team a year ago into a 19-13 winner. West Virginia beat three teams ranked in the top 10 during their games against the Mountaineers—Gonzaga, Kansas and Iowa State.

Before coming to West Virginia, DeVries transformed Drake into one of the country's most consistent mid-majors. The Bulldogs made three NCAA tournaments in DeVries's final four seasons there, and made it once again this season after he left.

The Hawkeyes are in the coaching-search business after dismissing coach Fran McCaffery in the wake of a 17-16 season. DeVries, an Aplington, Iowa native who played four years at Northern Iowa, was widely considered a potential candidate.

Published
