Why Wofford Center Kyler Filewich Shoots Free Throws 'Granny Style'
As you watch the No. 15 Wofford Terriers take on the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers in Lexington, Ky. on Thursday night, you may notice center Kyler Filewich displaying a funky free-throw motion.
"Granny style," to be more precise.
After shooting just 31.6% from the line in 2023-24, the 6'9" redshirt senior changed up his technique in the offseason at the suggestion of assistant coach Tysor Anderson—and inspired by NBA legend Rick Barry.
As noted in the below video, Barry—who shot 90% at the line during his NBA career—actually traveled to Wofford to teach Filewich how it's done.
Check out the clip here:
Unfortunately for Filewich, not much has changed as he still shot just 31.8% from the line this season.
His Wofford Terriers team, however, did win the SoCon Conference in an upset over Furman to qualify for their second NCAA tournament berth since 2019.