Wild Stat Illustrates Just How Different This NCAA Tournament is From Years Past

This year's NCAA tournament has been unlike any other in recent history.

Karl Rasmussen

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle attempts to dribble past Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan
Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Khalif Battle attempts to dribble past Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those who were hoping to see a higher seed make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA tournament will have been sorely disappointed.

The stage is set for the Sweet 16, but there isn't a single team seeded No. 11 or higher left in the field. Stranger yet, it's the first time since 2007 that there isn't a No. 11 seed or higher appearing in the regional rounds, ending a 16-tournament streak, according to Opta Stats.

Additionally, Fox Sports research indicates there has never been an NCAA tournament without a single non-major conference team in the Sweet 16 since 1985, when the 64-team format was first introduced. This year marks the first time since at least '85 that there won't be any non-major conference teams advancing past the second round.

There were several non-major conference teams in the round of 32, but losses suffered by the likes of No. 12 McNeese State, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 7 Saint Mary's, No. 10 New Mexico, No. 12 Colorado State and No. 11 Drake have resulted in a 2025 Sweet 16 consisting only of power conference schools.

Of course, it'd be impossible to ignore the potential impact the NIL era has had on bringing these crazy stats to life. Indeed, with more money going around the top teams, there seems to be a larger divide between the major and non-major conferences.

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

