Wild Stat Illustrates Just How Different This NCAA Tournament is From Years Past
Those who were hoping to see a higher seed make a deep run in the 2025 NCAA tournament will have been sorely disappointed.
The stage is set for the Sweet 16, but there isn't a single team seeded No. 11 or higher left in the field. Stranger yet, it's the first time since 2007 that there isn't a No. 11 seed or higher appearing in the regional rounds, ending a 16-tournament streak, according to Opta Stats.
Additionally, Fox Sports research indicates there has never been an NCAA tournament without a single non-major conference team in the Sweet 16 since 1985, when the 64-team format was first introduced. This year marks the first time since at least '85 that there won't be any non-major conference teams advancing past the second round.
There were several non-major conference teams in the round of 32, but losses suffered by the likes of No. 12 McNeese State, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 7 Saint Mary's, No. 10 New Mexico, No. 12 Colorado State and No. 11 Drake have resulted in a 2025 Sweet 16 consisting only of power conference schools.
Of course, it'd be impossible to ignore the potential impact the NIL era has had on bringing these crazy stats to life. Indeed, with more money going around the top teams, there seems to be a larger divide between the major and non-major conferences.