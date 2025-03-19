SI

Will Wade Agrees to Leave McNeese for NC State Men's Basketball Job

Wade tallied a 49-8 record while coaching the McNeese Cowboys.

Mike Kadlick

Wade spent the last two seasons coaching the McNeese Cowboys.
After a two-year run, Will Wade is leaving McNeese State University.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and as first reported by Joe Giglio of OG Media, Wade has reached an agreement to become the next head coach at NC State.

Wade has spent the last two seasons coaching at McNeese and has shined, sporting a 49-8 overall record while winning back-to-back Southland Conference titles. His No. 12-seeded Cowboys are set to take on the No. 5-seeded Clemson Tigers—Wade's alma mater—in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Wade has also had head coaching stints with the Chattanooga Mocs, the VCU Rams, and the LSU Tigers—sporting winning records at every stop along the way. He was terminated at LSU following the 2021-22 season due to recruiting violations.

He'll now take over as head coach of the NC State Wolfpack, who fired head coach Kevin Keatts last Sunday after a 12-19 season.

Mike Kadlick
Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

