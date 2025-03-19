Will Wade Agrees to Leave McNeese for NC State Men's Basketball Job
After a two-year run, Will Wade is leaving McNeese State University.
According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and as first reported by Joe Giglio of OG Media, Wade has reached an agreement to become the next head coach at NC State.
Wade has spent the last two seasons coaching at McNeese and has shined, sporting a 49-8 overall record while winning back-to-back Southland Conference titles. His No. 12-seeded Cowboys are set to take on the No. 5-seeded Clemson Tigers—Wade's alma mater—in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday afternoon.
The 42-year-old Wade has also had head coaching stints with the Chattanooga Mocs, the VCU Rams, and the LSU Tigers—sporting winning records at every stop along the way. He was terminated at LSU following the 2021-22 season due to recruiting violations.
He'll now take over as head coach of the NC State Wolfpack, who fired head coach Kevin Keatts last Sunday after a 12-19 season.