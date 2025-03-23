Wisconsin Three-Pointer Counted for Hundreds of Points on Chaotic CBS Scorebug
Wisconsin's first 20 minutes against BYU did not go particularly well as the Cougars jumped out to a lead and continued to put the pressure on en route to a 47–36 advantage. For a brief moment, though, it seemed as though the Badgers had discovered a portal into unlimited points or a leftover Rock n' Jock gimmick to facilitate a quick comeback.
Trailing 38-24, John Blackwell stepped into a successful three-pointer that sent the scorebug spinning into chaos as Wisconsin was awarded point after point on that ledger. At one point the figure reached 225, which would very much be a record and was also very much incorrect.
Whatever was happening here was quickly rectified with the correct score in place and things continued on without incident for the rest of the half. Wisconsin will have to figure out a way to climb back without the help of the magical points bonus in the second half.