Xavier's Electric Comeback Win Over Texas Has Basketball Fans Primed for More Madness
The excitement after this one is palpable.
In this story:
Xavier came back from an 8-point deficit at the half to excitedly defeat Texas in the First Four on Wednesday night, rallying hard for an 86–80 win despite a slow start.
It was a game that exemplified what fans love about March Madness—the fact that anything can happen—and the reaction online was one of genuine astonishment as well as excitement for the first round starting tomorrow.
Take a look at that below:
Xavier will now advance to the first round to face Illinois on March 21, while the rest of the madness kicks off Thursday with Louisville and Creighton at 12:15 p.m. ET.
