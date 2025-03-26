Xavier to Hire New Mexico's Richard Pitino As Next Men's Basketball Coach
After losing coach Sean Miller to Texas, Xavier has reportedly wasted no time grabbing his replacement.
The Musketeers are hiring New Mexico coach Richard Pitino as their next boss, according to a Tuesday evening report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Pitino, 42, has led the Lobos to the last two NCAA men's tournaments. His New Mexico team defeated Marquette in the first round of the tournament Friday before succumbing to Michigan State on Sunday. Before taking the reins of the Lobos in 2022, Pitino coached Florida International in 2013 and Minnesota from 2014 to '21.
Notably, the reported move would make Pitino a conference rival of his Hall of Fame father—St. John's coach Rick Pitino.
Xavier was a No. 11 seed in this year's NCAA tournament, beating the Longhorns in the First Four before bowing to Illinois in the first round.
The long-formidable program has made 18 of the 25 tournaments held this century.