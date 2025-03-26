SI

Xavier to Hire New Mexico's Richard Pitino As Next Men's Basketball Coach

The Big East will reportedly have a family flavor in 2026.

Patrick Andres

Richard Pitino speaks before New Mexico's game against Michigan State.
Richard Pitino speaks before New Mexico's game against Michigan State. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

After losing coach Sean Miller to Texas, Xavier has reportedly wasted no time grabbing his replacement.

The Musketeers are hiring New Mexico coach Richard Pitino as their next boss, according to a Tuesday evening report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pitino, 42, has led the Lobos to the last two NCAA men's tournaments. His New Mexico team defeated Marquette in the first round of the tournament Friday before succumbing to Michigan State on Sunday. Before taking the reins of the Lobos in 2022, Pitino coached Florida International in 2013 and Minnesota from 2014 to '21.

Notably, the reported move would make Pitino a conference rival of his Hall of Fame father—St. John's coach Rick Pitino.

Xavier was a No. 11 seed in this year's NCAA tournament, beating the Longhorns in the First Four before bowing to Illinois in the first round.

The long-formidable program has made 18 of the 25 tournaments held this century.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Basketball