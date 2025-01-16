Young Fan Runs on Court During Crunch Time of Three-Point College Hoops Game
With Radford up three and just 1:06 remaining in the Highlanders' Big South conference game against Gardner-Webb, a young fan decided to get in on the action.
A child invaded the court at the Dedmon Center during crunch time of the game, prompting a pause in the action. He excitedly scampered all over the court to the confusion of players on both teams and the amusement of the broadcasters on the call.
After about 20 seconds, guard Truth Harris picked the child up and took him to the sideline.
Radford would hold on after the delay, winning 79–75 after the teams traded free throws during the final minute. Coach Darris Nichols was asked about the viral moment after the game, and he said he was happy that the Highlanders weren't handed a technical due to the delay while praising the other young fans in the stands as part of Pulaski County school night for their help in being loud the stretch.
"It was a huge part of the game, and shoutout to Pulaski County school night. I think they were a big impact in us closing out the game," Nichols said. "When the little baby ran on the court, I just asked ref, I said, 'Please don't give me a technical for this.' Nah, it was fun."
With the win, Radford moves to 13–6 and is tied atop the Big South standings at 3–1. They also lead the conference in adorable viral moments that we'll certainly see again in March if the Highlanders contend for an NCAA tournament bid.