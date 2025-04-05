SI

Former John Calipari Big Man Zvonimir Ivisic Bolts to Join Brother at Big Ten School

Big Z is headed to the Big Ten.

Blake Silverman

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Calipari talks to forward Ivisic (44) during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Calipari talks to forward Ivisic (44) during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Former Arkansas Razorbacks and Kentucky Wildcats big man Zvonimir Ivisic has committed to Illinois, according to a report from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. He entered the transfer portal Monday following Arkansas' Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech.

Ivisic spent his first two collegiate seasons under coach John Calipari, who left Kentucky after 15 seasons for the Arkansas job. Ivisic followed his coach and joined the Razorbacks for his sophomore season, and now finds a new home in the Big Ten a year later.

His brother, Tomislav, is a center for the Fighting Illini. Tomislav made 31 starts in his first year at Illinois and averaged 13 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Zvonimir averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 35 appearances and 19 starts this season with Arkansas. Now, the 7-foot brothers from Croatia link up to make scoring near the rim difficult for their Big Ten foes.

Illinois finished 22-13 on the year, earning a six-seed in the NCAA tournament. The Fighting Illini lost to No. 3 seed Kentucky in the round of 32. Now, coach Brad Underwood gets a big addition through the portal.

