10 Biggest College Football Stadiums
College football season is officially back, with Week 1 action taking place during the final weekend of August.
Some of the best live sporting atmospheres in the world can be found at college football stadiums, some of which can seat more than 100,000 fans. In 2024, there are eight such stadiums that have surpassed the 100,000 fan-threshold in terms of maximum capacity. Meanwhile, 23 stadiums can seat more than 70,000 fans.
Although not an official college football stadium, the all-time attendance record for an NCAA game was broken in 2016 when 156,990 fans packed into Bristol Motor Speedway for a clash between Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Here are the 10 biggest college football stadiums in terms of capacity, and we'll also discuss their attendance records on the grounds.
SCHOOL
STADIUM
CAPACITY
Michigan
Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
107,601
Penn State
Beaver Stadium (University Park, Pa.)
106,572
Ohio State
Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)
102,780
Texas A&M
Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
102,733
LSU
Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)
102,321
Tennessee
Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tenn.)
101,915
Texas
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)
100,119
Alabama
Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)
100,077
Georgia
Sanford Stadium (Athens, Ga.)
92,746
UCLA
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.)
91,136
Michigan Stadium
The biggest stadium in all of college football belongs to the reigning champion Michigan Wolverines. Their record attendance at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor came in 2013 when they hosted Notre Dame in front of a crowd of 115,109—the largest on-campus attendance at a college football game in NCAA history. Michigan Stadium opened in 1927 with an initial capacity of 72,000.
Beaver Stadium
Beaver Stadium's highest attendance was a Penn State clash vs. Ohio State in 2018, when 110,889 fans showed up to take in the Big Ten rivalry. The stadium opened in 1960.
Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium, which opened in 1922 and was most recently renovated in 2000-01, was once host to 110,045 fans in November of 2016 against Michigan.
Kyle Field
Kyle Field in College Station, has been home of Texas A&M since 1904 and was upgraded to a permanent concrete stadium in 1927. It seats 102,733 fans, though its record attendance was set in 2014 during a game against Ole Miss when 110,633 fans attended to see them play Ole Miss.
Tiger Stadium
Home of the LSU Tigers, Tiger Stadium has never recorded an attendance over its capacity of 102,321, but that's a figure that's been reached 16 times throughout the history of the stadium, which first broke ground in 1924.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium, which broke ground in 1921 in Knoxville is the home of the Tennessee Volunteers. It had its largest-ever crowd back in 2004 for a matchup with the Florida Gators when 109,061 fans were in the building.
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
The Texas Longhorns' stadium has stood in Austin since 1924 and has a maximum capacity of 100,119. It's record attendance came as recently as 2022 when 105,213 fans showed up for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Bryant-Denny Stadium
The Crimson Tide's stadium in Tuscaloosa seats 100,077 fans and has been open since 1929. Its record attendance came in 101,821 during an Ole-Miss–Alabama game back in 2010.
Sanford Stadium
Opened in 1929, the home of the Georgia Bulldogs, Sanford Stadium, seats 93,033 fans at capacity. Its record capacity was set in 2022 when they took on Notre Dame in front of a crowd of 93,246.
Rose Bowl
UCLA lists the full capacity of the Rose Bowl Stadium as 91,136. The site of an annual bowl game, the highest-ever attendance at a Rose Bowl game was 106,869 back in 1973 during a clash between USC and Ohio State.