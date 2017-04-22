College Football

Jalen Hurd transferring from Tennessee to Baylor

SI Wire
an hour ago

Former Tennessee running back Jalen Hurd will transfer to Baylor, he announced Saturday.

Hurd will sit out a year per NCAA rules and be eligible to play in 2018. ESPN reports Hurd, who stands 6'4", will switch positions and play wide receiver for the Bears.

Hurd ran for 1,288 yards last season and scored 12 touchdowns in 2015. He carried 22 times for 451 yards and three scores in seven games in 2016, before leaving the Vols in the middle of the season.

He totaled 57 receptions over his first two college seasons.

