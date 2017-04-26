College Football

Will Dana Holgorsen ever grow a mullet that rivals Mike Gundy's? #DearAndy

1:42 | College Football
#DearAndy: Will Dana Holgorsen ever grow a mullet like Mike Gundy?
Andy Staples
2 hours ago

#DearAndy has moved to Facebook. SI's Andy Staples will now take your questions live every week in a Facebook Live video chat on Wednesdays from Campus Rush's Facebook page.

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples is joined by West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital. They answer your question on...

When will Holgorsen grow a mullet that rivals Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's? Gundy's mullet is certainly unparalleled in the world of college football, but Holgorsen's hairstyle is pretty distinct itself. Does the Mountaineers head man feel like he needs to step his hair game up, or is he content as is? And can Spavital ever imagine himself switching to a mullet?

